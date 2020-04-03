Cazenovia company supplying components for Ford Motors ventilator production

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marquardt Switches announced Friday its Cazenovia factory would produce switches for the lifesaving ventilators Ford Motor Company plans to build in a partnership with GE Healthcare.

Ford and GE plan to build as many as 50,000 of the machines by July 4 at a Ford plant in Michigan.

Photo Provided by Marquardt Switches

Marquardt says the company will provide Ford with on/off switches for the machines.

Marquardt make electro-mechanical switches, controls, and wireless communications systems. Its customers are in the automotive, off-road truck, and other industrial applications.

According to the company’s announcement, Marquardt’s “standard switch” division is primarily responsible for supplying switches and controls for lifesaving medical equipment, including various medical devices, compressors, generators, radios, utility appliances, and other essential equipment.

Photo Provided by Marquardt Switches

Last week the company said it would donate hose connectors needed for some personal protection equipment to a local hospital.

Marquardt says it is interested in other ways to help, and has reached out to hospitals to see if it can help with its tooling and machining capabilities.

