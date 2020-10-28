Cazenovia High School moves to remote learning for October 28th

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cazenovia High School classes will be operating fully remote on Wednesday, October 28th, after a faculty member there tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to district families from Superintendent Matt Reilly early Wednesday morning, Reilly states that he learned about the positive case around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night. He then immedietly reached out to the Madison County Department of Health, who will begin their investigation Wednesday morning.

The letter says the investigation includes students attending BOCES CTE programs, but does not impact Burton St. or the middle school.

Reilly says the decision to switch to remote was made out of an abundance of caution, and more remote learning days are possible as the county continues their investigation.

The County Health Department will be identifying and notifying individuals considered to be in close contact with the affected faculty member.

Superintendent Reilly added this statement:

“While I fully understand you would like additional details, we are not permitted by privacy laws to identify the teacher involved or provide any information deemed confidential. In these challenging times, rest assured that the District’s priority is protecting the health and safety of students and staff. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates as they become available.” Matt Reilly, Superintendent of Schools, Cazenovia Central School District

Click here to read the full letter from the sueprindentent.