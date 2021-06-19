Cazenovia holding Pride events this weekend

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia had its first Pride event Saturday with a parade through the village and zumba classes.

At Lakeland Park there was music, performances, and face painting.

The hostess of the event, Anita Buffem said the celebration is meant to bring everyone together.

“This event for me has been all about love and everyone is welcome here and that’s what we’ve been promoting and to me that’s what the rainbow flag means, it’s every color because it’s for everyone it’s for human rights.”

Sunday at 8 a.m. Pewter Spoon is hosting a breakfast where everyone is invited.

