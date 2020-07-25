Cazenovia man barricades himself in home, peacefully surrenders after 3 hours

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in Madison County surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home for three hours.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a man in his 30s, who was armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside his home on Carriage Lane in Cazenovia.

According to the Madison County Sheriff, the man, who had prior military experience, threatened to harm himself and warned officers not to enter his home.

State Police assisted sheriff’s deputies in negotiating with the man for about three hours. It ended when the man surrendered himself peacefully. Members of the VA Hospital who were familiar with the man also helped.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the man will undergo a mental evaluation.