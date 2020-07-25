CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in Madison County surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home for three hours.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, a man in his 30s, who was armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside his home on Carriage Lane in Cazenovia.
According to the Madison County Sheriff, the man, who had prior military experience, threatened to harm himself and warned officers not to enter his home.
State Police assisted sheriff’s deputies in negotiating with the man for about three hours. It ended when the man surrendered himself peacefully. Members of the VA Hospital who were familiar with the man also helped.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the man will undergo a mental evaluation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cazenovia man barricades himself in home, peacefully surrenders after 3 hours
- Oswego’s tourism economy feeling the effects of Harborfest cancellation
- ‘We’re disappointed’: Florida Republicans surprised after Trump calls off RNC in Jacksonville
- President issues four executive orders to reduce drug costs
- Second stimulus check update: GOP dithers over plan details, $600 unemployment bonus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App