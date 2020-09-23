Cazenovia man facing weapons charge after multiple weapons found

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy NYSP

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Cazenovia man after multiple weapons were found in his possession.

Anthony J. Bair, 49, from Cazenovia, who is a convicted felon, is facing criminal possession of a weapons charge for having the following in his possession:

  • 7 handguns
  • 7 long guns/shotguns
  • Large quantities of handgun, shotgun, and rifle ammunition
  • Assault rifle style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers
  • Multiple 30 round Assault Rifle style magazines
  • 2 ballistic body armor with trauma plates
  • Ballistic helmet
  • 2 smoke grenades

Bair was arraigned and sent to the Madison Count Jail in lieu of bail.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected