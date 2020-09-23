Cazenovia man facing weapons charge after multiple weapons found

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Cazenovia man after multiple weapons were found in his possession.
Anthony J. Bair, 49, from Cazenovia, who is a convicted felon, is facing criminal possession of a weapons charge for having the following in his possession:
- 7 handguns
- 7 long guns/shotguns
- Large quantities of handgun, shotgun, and rifle ammunition
- Assault rifle style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers
- Multiple 30 round Assault Rifle style magazines
- 2 ballistic body armor with trauma plates
- Ballistic helmet
- 2 smoke grenades
Bair was arraigned and sent to the Madison Count Jail in lieu of bail.
