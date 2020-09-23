Cazenovia man facing weapons charge after multiple weapons found

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Cazenovia man after multiple weapons were found in his possession.

Anthony J. Bair, 49, from Cazenovia, who is a convicted felon, is facing criminal possession of a weapons charge for having the following in his possession:

7 handguns

7 long guns/shotguns

Large quantities of handgun, shotgun, and rifle ammunition

Assault rifle style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers

Multiple 30 round Assault Rifle style magazines

2 ballistic body armor with trauma plates

Ballistic helmet

2 smoke grenades

Bair was arraigned and sent to the Madison Count Jail in lieu of bail.