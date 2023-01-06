CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation.

Butts was charged with:

(1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree, a class “C” felony

degree, a class “C” felony (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (22) counts Failure to Safely Store Firearms 1st degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

“The arrest is the result of an investigation into an illegal narcotics complaint inside his residence on South Road in the town of Fenner,” said New York State Police.

From the investigation police found drug paraphernalia, syringes, many glassine envelopes, handguns, assault rifles, assault pistols and high-capacity magazines.

Overall, 12 handguns, 6 assault rifles, 2 assault pistols, 4 shotguns, 5 rifles, 18 high-capacity magazines, and several compliant magazines were seized.

Courtesy of New York State Police Newsroom.

Butts was arraigned in the town of Fenner Court and released on $35,000 bail.