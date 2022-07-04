CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.

For the Cazenovia Police Department, this holiday is always all hands on deck.

“This is actually the only mandated work day for Cazenovia, everyone is mandated to work,” Police Chief Michael Hayes said.

His roughly 20 officers are busy from sunup to sundown patrolling the village looking for anything out of the ordinary.

“So it’s just looking for the abnormal, once you know what the normal is in your patrol zone, the abnormal jumps out pretty quickly,” Hayes said.

When asked if the recent mass shooting in Illinois put his officers on high alert for the firework extravaganza in Cazenovia Monday night, Chief Hayes said his officers are always on high alert.

“We’re constantly training for events such as that, constantly on the lookout for any issues that may arise.” Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes

National mass shooting expert and SUNY Oswego Criminologist, Dr. Jacelyn Schildkraut, said while these occurrences seem to be happening more often, mass shootings are still statistically rare events.

“I encourage viewers to not stop living their lives as a result of this but to still recognize that gun violence in our country, not just what happened in Highland Park, not just what happened in Buffalo, what happened in Uvalde, but gun violence in this country is a significant problem and it’s a problem that affects communities differently,” Dr. Jacelyn Schildkraut said.

In order to keep his community safe, Chief Hayes encourages his neighbors to say something when they see something.

“No matter how minute it may be at that time right then and there is the time to say it. It’s not a bother I get a ton of people who say well I didn’t want to bother you no no please bother us because it will probably turn out to be nothing, but I’d rather it be nothing than you not say anything and then it be something.” Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes

Dr. Schildkraut added that we hear the same discourse every time one of these events happens but says it shouldn’t take people dying to put efforts in place to stop the dying from happening.