Cazenovia resident takes command of 174th Attack Wing’s Operation Support Squadron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York National Guard announced on Wednesday that N.Y. Air Guard Lt. Col. Joshua Hamm has taken command of the N174th Attack Wing’s Operations Support Squadron. Lt. Col. Hamm was appointed during a ceremony held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on January 8.

Lt. Col. Hamm is a 19-year Air Force veteran and a Cazenovia Resident. He transferred to the 174th Attack Wing in 2016 from the Active Air Force. Lt. Col. Hamm became a Assistant Director of Operations for the 138th Attack Squadron and an MQ-9 instructor pilot in the following year, and was promoted to Director of Operations for the 138th Attack Squadron in 2018.

Lt. Col. Hamm graduated Bridgewater State University in 2003 and received his commission through Boston University’s Reserve Officer Training Course. He is also rated as a Master Navigator with over 3000 flight hours.

Lt. Col. Hamm’s positions while in the Active Air Force include:

Assistant Flight Commander of the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base

Flight Commander of the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base

Group Executive Officer, 5th Mission Support Group, at Minot Air Force Base

Instructor Combat Systems Officer, Assistant Director of Operations, at the 451st Flying Training Squadron, at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida

Virtual Flag Exercise Director, 705th Combat Training Squadron, Air Force Distributed Mission Operations Center, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.

Lt. Col. Hamm has also flown missions supporting operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also has several awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.