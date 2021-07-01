Cazenovia Rowing Club left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after storms

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cazenovia Rowing Club was one of the hardest-hit areas after the storm rolled through Wednesday afternoon. Two massive trees came toppling down onto the club’s rowing boats causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

President of the club, Mindy Holgate, said about seven boats were damaged with the stern snapping in half on their larger boats. Their shed that held expensive equipment was also demolished in the storm.

“Our hearts are broken over what’s happened here,” she said.

Holgate said they are devastated but are trying to stay positive and find the silver lining. Like the fact that their ore shed and solar panel are still standing, but the rest of the damage will take a while to recover from.

“Oh it will take all summer into next year,” she said. “It’s going to be a long process, but we’ll be okay.”

Holgate said this is another major setback for the small non-profit that struggled throughout the pandemic to get back into the water and were hopeful for what 2021 would bring.

The Town of Cazenovia is helping the rowing club to remove the trees and Holgate started a GoFundMe page for people willing to donate.

“We welcome anyone who wants to offer a dollar, we will be so appreciative every penny will count toward getting us back on our feet and getting us back in our boats on the water,” she said.