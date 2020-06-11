Cazenovia School District’s 2020 Time-Capsule Book

Interactive Maps

When COVID-19 hit and started to close schools, Katherine McGinnis wanted to use her role as librarian to help her students feel connected during quarantine. Inspired by one third grader’s poem about what she was feeling during quarantine, McGinnis put her plan into action and started creating a 2020 time-capsule for the Cazenovia School District.   

The book will be a collection of poems and short stories written by Cazenovia Central students and staff.  Students in the Cazenovia School District in grades Kindergarten through 12th can submit a piece of writing about these unprecedented times.  The deadline to submit is June 12th and to learn more about the school-wide time–capsule you can visit, Burton Street Library Media Center.

