Cazenovia’s Burton Street Elementary School will be learning remotely for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 exposure

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Burton Street Elementary School in the Cazenovia School District will be forced to learn remotely for at least the next two days, after it was announced Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to Veteran’s Day, the Madison County Health Department will start their contact tracing on Thursday. Anyone who is deemed to have been in close contact with the infected staff member will be contacted by the Madison County Health Department and forced to quarantine.

To allow ample time for the health department to complete its contact tracing, Burton Street Elementary will be closed and students will be learning remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The Cazenovia School District says more people may be identified as close contacts than the last time they had an exposure within the district because of this staff member’s position at Burton Street Elementary School.

The school district will announce information regarding Chromebook distribution for students in need after they talk with the health department Thursday.