CBA alumnus donates $1 million to create a home for performing artists at school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christian Brothers Academy alumnus is in the giving spirit this holiday! Alumnus Dan Byrne, Class of 1970, donated $1 million to CBA to create a place for performers at the school.

Byrne, who lives in Seattle, personally delivered the announcement to CBA students and faculty on Tuesday.

“During the summer programs this year, I learned about our need for a dedicated space for performing arts. We’ve looked at it as a need in the past when we haven’t been able to do it and so I decided to stop up and provide the lead gift to make this happen within a year,” says Byrne.

Until now, the performing arts have never had a dedicated space on campus. His donation is the third largest single gift in the school’s 121-year history.

It will be located in the far corner of the school where the current LGI space is. CBA says the space will be renovated into a home for the school’s performing art space.

“It will be our chorus, our band, our orchestra, our musical productions, our fall drama. All will now have a place to call their own,” says Matt Keough, president of CBA.

The school says the new home will be designed within the footprint of a large group instruction room into a black box type theater. The space will be used for school concerts, musicals, productions and much more.

Plans are still being finalized. Keough says it will take place during the next year, and have it up and running sometime during the next school year.