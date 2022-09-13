SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School.

Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center.

A project that’s been in the works for a while now, opening right on time as CBA welcomed students back on Monday.

“It’s just an outstanding project for our young people, and Jim Cavale, CBA class of 2000, was instrumental in supporting this project,” says Matt Keough, president of Christian Brothers Academy.

The facility not only means a lot to Jim Cavale, the former graduate but also to staff and students.

“I do play basketball, so I am definitely looking forward to the fitness center. So it definitely looks a lot better and there’s a lot of state-of-the-art equipment that I am looking forward to getting my hands on,” Senior, Braeden Burns says.

Burns and his classmates are looking forward to a normal school year after the Coronavirus forced everyone into seclusion during their freshman year.

“I couldn’t see my friends in the halls like I normally do or talk to my teachers in person but, overall I think the CBA community really pushed through, and we were able to band together and do great,” says Claire Hulslander, senior at Christian Brothers Academy.

Another change this school year is the school’s new principal, who comes to CBA from the Jamesville-Dewitt School District.

“We have a very ambitious agenda this year for school activities, and anything I can do to help our students achieve their best and do their best, I’m all in on it,” says Paul Gasparini, CBA’s new principal.

Faculty and students are eager to see what the new year brings, and are ecstatic with the additions to the building as well.