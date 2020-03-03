CBA opens new library and innovation center

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Classrooms across Central New York are transforming. It now takes more than a number two pencil and a desk to get the job done. To adapt, Christian Brothers Academy has created a new library and innovation center. Julia LeBlanc gives us a tour.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor Cuomo set to make an announcement this morning
- Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Cortlandville motel
- Where to watch: Syracuse University men’s basketball vs. Boston College
- Submit your questions for Orange Nation Interactive
- News on the Go: 3/3/20
For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App