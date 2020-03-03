CBA opens new library and innovation center

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Cortland Motel in Cortlandville that happened on Monday morning.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Goss, 48, of Cortland, on Monday afternoon for the fatal stabbing of Attius Clakeley Jr., 31, of Cortland. Goss had been treated for a stab wound before being arrested.