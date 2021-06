SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Play ball! A community coming together to raise money for a great cause.

A baseball game to benefit ALS research was held recently at Chirstian Brothers Academy. The game was organized to honor CBA alumni Tim Green and Jimmer Szatkowski who are both battling the disease.

In addition to donations from fans, for every home run hit, the school donated $1,000 towards ALS research.