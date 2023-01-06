SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Christian Brothers Academy was selected as this year’s Cameron Impact Scholar. The prestigious scholarship is awarded to only about 10 to 15 high school students across the country.

One of those students is senior, Sravan Kodali of Canastota.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to be one of the 15,” said Kodali.

Kodali is one of the 15 students out of the entire nation to be selected as this year’s Cameron Impact Scholar. The four-year scholarship is awarded annually to those top students. It covers full tuition, fees and books at the college or university the recipient chooses to attend.

“I am just thankful to be given the opportunity to use this scholarship to continue pursuing my goals in the next four years and beyond,” said Kodali.

Kodali has already achieved so much during his high school career. From completing different internships at a number of places, including SUNY Upstate Medical University, UMass Medical School and Syracuse University. He also interned in his hometown, the Village of Canastota helping to write grants.

In July of 2020 he became the co-founder of “Empower CNY”, an organization, Kodali and his classmate from CBA created.

“We primarily work with first-generation refugees students and we’re basically just focused on advocating for equitable education and making sure that all students have equal access to educational opportunities,” said Kodali.

On top of academics, Kodali is also a member of the Math Team, Science Olympiad, Varsity Soccer and Model United Nations, all at CBA.

CBA President Matt Keough said he is very proud of Kodali.

“He’s an exceptionally hard worker, drives here every day from Canastota New York, commutes from Canastota and has just been a tremendous positive impact on the school, his classmates. I am just very proud of Sravan,” said Kodali.

As for what’s next, Kodali said he is still deciding on where he will attend school this fall. But knows what he would like to major in.

“I’ve kind of had this passion for like the intersection of STEM in the humanities for awhile so I think something between applied Math and political science or government, something like that,” said Kodali.

Kodali added after college he would like to work in the public sector, whether that’s in the non-profit space or in government.

He will graduate from CBA this May.