SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 shutout win on Monday night at home against Cortland.

Rico Petrosillo got the scoring started for the Brothers, scoring his first goal of the season just one minute and three seconds in. Connor Morgia paced the CBA attack with three goals.

CBA (6-0-1) returns to action at home on Wednesday against Mexico. Cortland (5-5) will look to bounce back Wednesday on the road at Chittenango.