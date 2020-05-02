CBA students and families celebrate National Decision Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday was National Decision Day and typically, high schoolers would spend their day in school celebrating a milestone, publically acknowledging where they plan to go to college this fall. Christian Brothers Academy had a special way for seniors to celebrate their achievements.

CBA seniors pulled up in their cars with their families, sporting their new college colors for a picture and a socially distant celebration. It’s one way for the school to honor the students in ways they couldn’t because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those seniors, this is more than they could ask for.”

“Oh, it’s great,” said Matthew Doane, who will be heading to RIT. “Coming here after being at home for so long, it’s just great seeing everyone again and seeing all my teachers, saying one last goodbye.”

“This is definitely what I was hoping for,” said Kaitlyn Bushnell, who will be attending Villanova. “It was amazing. It’s so much fun standing in line and watching everybody walk through. But it’s so much fun, this was a good day.”

“Since they were 7th graders, they waited for the opportunity to wear their college shirt to school on May 1st. So today we said why don’t we still give them that opportunity?” said CBA Principal Matthew Keough.

Graduation for the seniors has been postponed, but the principal says he hopes to hold it in person in late July or early August.

The Class of 2020 is made up of 121 students and all have been accepted into a four-year university. Along with a late graduation, they hope to have their senior week to celebrate the kids.

