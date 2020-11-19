CBC reports Canada/U.S. border crossing will stay closed until December 21

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Peace Bridge will stay quiet for another month.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is reporting the border between the United States and Canada will stay closed through December 21.
The international crossing has been closed since late March.
