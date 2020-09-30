CDC advises families to stay home this Thanksgiving

(WSYR-TV) — While kids are getting ready to fill up their buckets with candy, the CDC is already asking families to think about Thanksgiving, which will also look different this year.
Families who typically travel are being advised to stay home and enjoy a virtual turkey day instead.
The agency said we should all celebrate with people only living in the same household and Facetime or Zoom with relatives from out of state.
The CDC has also added shopping on Black Friday to its list of high-risk categories.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County
- Report: Deaths in ICE facilities more than doubled in fiscal year 2020
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Salmon season off to a dry start; rewards on the river still found
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App