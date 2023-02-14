SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The teenage years are a challenging time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its Youth Risk Behavior Survey about just how challenging it can be. The data shows one in five teen girls experience sexual violence in the past year, with one in 10 reporting they had been forced to have sex.

Another statistic, three in five girls felt persistently sad and hopeless. Dr. Monique Winnett, a clinical psychologist at St. Joseph’s Health said a number of factors contribute to these numbers including the physical changes teen girls are dealing with.

“We’re seeing girls hit puberty much earlier than they used to,” Winnett said. “So they’re having all these hormonal changes and these physical changes in a body that does not yet have the adult brain or the emotional capacity to really manage all of that.”

The survey also focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual and questioning youth. In 2021, more than one in 10 of them did not go to school because of safety concerns, with nearly one in four attempting suicide.

The survey was done during the pandemic with a lot of people feeling isolated then. Here’s what you can do to help.

“Just touching base with individuals you know fall within those demographics and asking how they’re doing. Making time to get together with them and be connected,” Winnett said.

She also said teens and adolescents aren’t very comfortable making phone calls. So she said it’s important to understand what are their preferred means of communication and meet them where they are.

If you or anyone you know needs mental health support, you can call or text 988. That’s the suicide and crisis lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.