CDC says it’s ‘perfectly fine’ to laminate vaccination cards as Staples offers to do it for free

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control tells NewsChannel 9 that it’s “perfectly fine” for people to laminate the record card that lists their coronavirus vaccine doses.

The answer from the nation’s top health protection agency clears up the conflicting information people are hearing at vaccine clinics.

The CDC reminds people that there is no current vaccination requirement for travel in the United States, but the cards should be kept safe in case they’re needed for future travel or to skip testing requirements for a wedding or baseball game.

Staples stores across the United States, including locations in Central New York, are offering free lamination services for completed vaccination cards.

Kelly Gates, a Baldwinsville woman who knows all about lamination from her job as a Fulton kindergarten teacher, got her card laminated Tuesday at the Staples in Camillus.

Gates tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s been in my safe. I was a little bit worried about carrying it because it’s flimsy. I was worried it would rip or get ruined.”

The general manager says his team in Camillus laminates up to 200 cards per day. At first, the job could be done with the customer standing at the counter, but now they ask the person to shop around the store for an hour or come back the next day to pick-up the completed lamination.

“We want to feel like we’re a mom and pop store for everyone. It’s good will,” says GM Barry Maine.

Staples offers the free lamination at all stores until May 1.

The CDC also suggests people take a picture of their completed vaccination card so it’s available on their phone as a back-up.