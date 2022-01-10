Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co. to close after serving the community for four decades

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Makayla and Mike Spicer are the brother and sister team that run Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co. They grew up coming here when it was run by the original owner, Karl Wiles.

“We went there as kids and got our Christmas tree every single year,” Mike Spicer explained.

They grew to love maple syrup and the process of making it. A few years ago the owner decided to retire and in 2019 the brother and sister team took it over to keep the business and tradition going. Now they are closing – it was a tough decision for the duo.

“In order for me to really operate the business to the best of my abilities,” Michael Spicer added, “I would need to be able to purchase the property and there’s just no opportunity for that.”

They were able to grow over the last couple of years on social media – because more people were home during the pandemic. They were also impacted because they experienced the same challenges as other businesses with finding employees.

While saying goodbye is hard, they are proud of what they were able to accomplish during their time running the business.

“We were able to come into this unique experience and being able to hear everyone’s stories and kind of grow into it as our own two people and connect with these customers existing and new ones,” said Makayla Spicer.

As two people who grew up at Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co. they have many memories they’ll cherish and they hope customers over the last 44 years will too.

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co. will remain open for the purchase of maple syrup products until everything is gone. They are open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also order online at https://cedarvalemaple.com.