Celebrate Labor Day With Hofmann Sausage

There’s no better way to celebrate Labor Day, than with a good old fashioned hot dog from Central New York. Syracuse has been home to the famous Hofmann hot dog since 1879 and Chief Marketing Officer Becky Baker says whether you like it dressed with condiments or charred and served on a bun, there’s a hot dog for everyone.

More than 7 billion hot dogs are eaten in the United States between Memorial Day and Labor Day reaffirming its popularity in America.

To learn more about the Hofmann Sausage Company, visit HofmannSausage.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too.