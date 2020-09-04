Celebrate Labor Day With Hofmann Sausage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

There’s no better way to celebrate Labor Day, than with a good old fashioned hot dog from Central New York. Syracuse has been home to the famous Hofmann hot dog since 1879 and Chief Marketing Officer Becky Baker says whether you like it dressed with condiments or charred and served on a bun, there’s a hot dog for everyone.

More than 7 billion hot dogs are eaten in the United States between Memorial Day and Labor Day reaffirming its popularity in America.

To learn more about the Hofmann Sausage Company, visit HofmannSausage.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected