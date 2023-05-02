CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Mother’s Day, all moms want is to have time to themselves or with their families, and what better way to do that than going to the movies.

According to a March 2023 survey, all moms want on Mother’s Day is time. That means time to read a book, watch TV or enjoy a movie, which they can do at Movie Tavern in Camillus while eating a delicious brunch.

The survey conducted by Moonpig and Lego, revealed over 51 percent of moms want to spend quality time with their family and 16 percent felt making a new memory is a must.

That’s why on Sunday, May 14, moms can come to Movie Tavern with their families to spend quality time and make memories at Movie Tavern’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch with a Movie.

This year’s Mother’s Day Brunch and a Movie will feature the family favorite, the “Wizard of Oz.” The food will be tasty and plentiful and a re-watch of this classic will prepare everyone for the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film “Barbie,” which Gerwig admitted was inspired by the technicolor classic at CinemaCon.

Get tickets here for the Mother’s Day Brunch with a Movie

If moms want to celebrate Mother’s Day a little earlier at the theatres, they can come to the Movie Tavern on Sunday, May 7 for an early screening charcuterie event for “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter”.

The charcuterie event is an early celebration for mom that includes a menu of Italian meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit, plus they’ll receive a commemorative “Book Club” charcuterie board.

Get tickets here for the Charcuterie Earning Screening Event.