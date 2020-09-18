Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day With Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day and with over 50 billion burgers consumed in the U.S. every year they are a popular dish. Winner of the Best Burger in New York State in 2019, General Mananger of Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub Matt Beach tells us their success in making a great burger!

Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub is located at 238 Harrison Street in Syracuse and for more information you can visit them online AleNAngusPub.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected