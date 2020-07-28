Celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day With Speach Family Candy Shoppe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s national milk chocolate day and Speach Family Candy Shoppe is celebrating with a big announcement. The locally-owned chocolate company that is celebrating 100 years in business this year, is partnering with Amazon to offer special monthly subscription boxes.

Head Chocolatier Michael Speach Jr. is the fourth generation president of the family owned business and says that the online subscription boxes are a great way for people across the country, and in some cases around the world, to enjoy Central New York chocolate anywhere.

Speach Family Candy Shoppe is located at 2400 Lodi Street, on the corner of Court Street in Syracuse. To learn more about the different subscription options available or to place an order, visit them online at SpeachCandy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected