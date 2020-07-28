Celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day With Speach Family Candy Shoppe

It’s national milk chocolate day and Speach Family Candy Shoppe is celebrating with a big announcement. The locally-owned chocolate company that is celebrating 100 years in business this year, is partnering with Amazon to offer special monthly subscription boxes.

Head Chocolatier Michael Speach Jr. is the fourth generation president of the family owned business and says that the online subscription boxes are a great way for people across the country, and in some cases around the world, to enjoy Central New York chocolate anywhere.

Speach Family Candy Shoppe is located at 2400 Lodi Street, on the corner of Court Street in Syracuse. To learn more about the different subscription options available or to place an order, visit them online at SpeachCandy.com.