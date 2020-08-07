Celebrate National Sandwich Month With Firehouse Subs

August is National Sandwich Month and Firehouse Subs is serving up a sweet deal on Fridays starting August 14th.

Firehouse loyalty members can earn double points on purchases that include a drink made every Friday and now for a limited time, guests can enjoy free delivery on orders of $15 or more when ordering through Grubhub using Grubhub perks.

Consistently recognized as one of the leading brands, in the United States, Firehouse Subs is currently ranked America’s number one favorite fast-casual chain.

Firehouse Subs has three locations in Central New York. They’re located on West Genesee Street in Camilus, North Main Street in North Syracuse in the South Meadow Marketplace in Ithaca. For a full menu and more information visit FireshouseSubs.com.

