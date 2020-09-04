Celebrate National Wildlife Day At The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango

National Wildlife Day, celebrated on September 4th, encourages improved awareness of the species around us and focus endangered species, preservation, and conservation efforts around the world.

Take a trip to the wild side in honor of National Wildlife Day and visit The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango! Located on fourteen acres, the zoo provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about a variety of animals. Currently, masks are mandatory in the admissions building, at all points of sales and when social distancing is not possible.

To learn more about The Wild Animal Park you can visit them online or on Facebook.