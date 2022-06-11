(WSYR-TV) — The Nate Perry Elementary (NPE) school is planning a celebration on Thursday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. to honor the school before it closes in June, Liverpool Central School District say.

NPE is calling for former students, teachers and families to join them in reminiscing school memories from the past 65 years.

The evening will include the opening of a time capsule, field games, food trucks, a tour of the building, special tributes and more. Guests will have the opportunity to see celebratory posters and murals, and will be able to take photos in front of spots that hold meaning.

The full schedule includes:

5 p.m.: Kick off and Welcome (Dr. Mark Potter and Dana Ziegler)

5:15 p.m.: Time Capsule Open

5:30 p.m.: Special Tributes (Andrew Sleeth Plaque and Quilt, Lillie Field’s Garden Sign)

6 p.m.: Photo Shout Outs (NPE Staff and Students)

Parking will be located at Pitcher Hill Church and the NPE parking lot will be reserved for those with mobility issues and retirees.

For more information, contact Meghan Piper, School Information Officer (315-622-7132).