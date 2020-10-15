Celebrate The First Couple of Comedy on “I Love Lucy Day”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez are known to many as ‘the first couple of comedy,’ and together they changed the way we all laugh in so many ways. In fact their comedic take on their own family is a big reason why ‘I Love Lucy Day’ exists.

Each year, ‘I Love Lucy’ is celebrated to commemorate the very first broadcast of the hit show and to celebrate the legacy that Lucille Ball and those involved left in television, Hollywood, and comedy.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown New York is the hometown of Lucille Ball and celebrates the iconic actress and the mark she left each and every day. The Center features important pieces of memorabilia from the show and is a great family friendly getaway that everyone can enjoy.

Learn how you can celebrate ‘I Love Lucy’ today and everyday by visiting the National Comedy Center at ComedyCenter.org.

