Celebrating 30 years on the air, Galaxy Media pledges ‘be as local as local can be’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Glen Adams left Y94 in 1994, people told him he was crazy.

Adams tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “People thought I was nuts.”

The DJ known as “Gomez” was heading to the four-year-old company, Galaxy, which he wanted to help build from nothing.

Gomez remembers, “When we first started, it was nothing.”

That nothing has become 26 years of interviews with sports starts, music legends and a chance for Billy Joel to introduce Gomez on stage.

“All these years later, the people that thought I was nuts, aren’t there anymore. A lot of them, I don’t even know what some are doing anymore,” Gomez remembers.

Gomez has seen friends and former co-workers at other stations get laid off by corporate owners, who don’t even know their faces.

“If I have a question or if we need something, I walk down the hall to the owner’s office and knock on the door and the owner’s sitting right there,” says Gomez.

That owner is Ed Levine, the “pop” in mom and pop media company.

Levine and his wife, Pam, put the company on the air with one radio station in Utica on February 12, 1990.

It took four years before Levine could give himself a paycheck.

Levine says, “I looked at the business five-ten years ago when I saw these gigantic companies forming, like iHeart Media with 1000 radio stations. I can’t compete with that. What can I do that they can’t do: be as local as local can be.”

To Levine and his employees, local meant branching out beyond radio. Galaxy’s events division puts on Taste of Syracuse and Lights on the Lake, which helps support the more traditional side of the business.

Levine’s success can be attributed to his team’s ability to evolve, which they will continue to do the next 30 years.

Thinking that far into the future, Gomez says, “I will be almost 90. I hope that I am not working when I’m 90, but if I was gonna be working, I’d guess I’d do it here. The company is still going to be around. I’m convinced of that.”

