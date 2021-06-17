Celebrating CNY Mascots: What Does It Take To Be One?

If you have ever wondered what it takes to be a mascot worry no more.

Crunchman from the Syracuse Crunch and Otto the Orange from Syracuse University along with their handlers talk about how their mascots came to be!

While the pandemic has canceled many events over the past year, hockey is currently underway. For the local minor league setting, Jim Sarosy says Crunchman is critical for the Syracuse Crunch’s spirit. While athletes don’t have the longest shelf life their mascot represents the community and is a constant in their life. Sarosy also mentions that to be Crunchman is an exclusive group that includes tryouts and practices.

Julie Walas who serves as the coach of Syracuse’s Mascot program tells us, Otto, the Orange has been around since the ’80s but officially became recognized by the University in 1995. Julie mentions they offer tryouts for students to be Otto, but their identity remains a secret until their senior year.

If you would like to learn more about Crunchman visit SyracuseCrunch.com and for Otto, you can visit Syracuse.edu.