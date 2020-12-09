Celebrating Hanukkah during the COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are a health concern this year due to COVID-19, and it’s playing a role in the way religious communities are celebrating.

Rabbi Daniel Fellman with the Temple Concord in Syracuse is holding Hanukkah services over Zoom and Facebook live. Fellman said four synagogues in the Syracuse area are coming together to make the holiday feel as normal as possible.

“Three nights out of Hanukkah we are joining together. One night the Rabbis are joining together to teach and to light the candles. One night, the cantor’s are coming together to sing and light the candles and the JCC is hosting a drive-thru experience on one night.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Temple Concord has been closed and all services have been online. Fellman says he’s had more people tuning in to his services. We’ve had people joining the zoom from all over the country. People who grew up in Syracuse and moved away, and people who have family here. “

He says on a normal Zoom event they have people joining from coast to coast.

The lighting of the Menorah is Thursday night. The Temple Concord will livestream that on their Facebook page, along with the celebrations happening every night during Hanukkah.