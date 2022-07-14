(WSYR-TV) — America is celebrating the life of Harriet Tubman on the 200th anniversary of her birth, and at the same time, looking at that life from a new perspective. Tubman spent her later years in Auburn, and the city is hosting a program Friday night based on that new outlook.

Janell Hobson of the University of Albany does work and is involved in the projects surrounding Harriet Tubman. She says this is a continuation of work she did in 2013.

“We looked at Harriet Tubman from a different lens,” says Hobson.

The event will take place at the Carriage House Theater in Auburn from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program is open to the public and is sponsored by the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center with support from the City of Auburn’s American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, check out EqualRightsHeritage.com.