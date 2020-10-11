Celebrating Indigenous People’s Day

FILE – In this April 27, 2019 file photo, dancers enter at the Gathering of Nations, one of the world’s largest gatherings of indigenous people in Albuquerque, N.M. A handful of states, including New Mexico and Maine, are celebrating their first Indigenous Peoples’ Day as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

(WSYR-TV) — While one community will recognize Columbus Day, another will celebrate the importance of Indigenous People’s Day.

It focuses on the contributions of Native Americans and a historical lack of visibility for their people.

The director of the Native American program at Syracuse University, Scott Stevens, says nationally, students aren’t taught about the depth of genocide they face.

However, over the years, recognition for the holiday has picked up steam.

“People realize it’s not just ‘Well, I’m not Native American so i don’t care about it,’ but there are some kind of intersectional qualities of social justice that you don’t think i’m just gonna go this alone,” Stevens said.

This summer, Mayor Ben Walsh created an action committee to make decisions about the future of Syracuse’s Columbus Circle. On Friday, it was announced the statue will be taken down.