Celebrating Indigenous People’s Day

(WSYR-TV) — While one community will recognize Columbus Day, another will celebrate the importance of Indigenous People’s Day.
It focuses on the contributions of Native Americans and a historical lack of visibility for their people.
The director of the Native American program at Syracuse University, Scott Stevens, says nationally, students aren’t taught about the depth of genocide they face.
However, over the years, recognition for the holiday has picked up steam.
“People realize it’s not just ‘Well, I’m not Native American so i don’t care about it,’ but there are some kind of intersectional qualities of social justice that you don’t think i’m just gonna go this alone,” Stevens said.
This summer, Mayor Ben Walsh created an action committee to make decisions about the future of Syracuse’s Columbus Circle. On Friday, it was announced the statue will be taken down.
