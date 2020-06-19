Celebrating Juneteenth by feeding the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Juneteenth is a day where we celebrate the end of slavery, but it’s also a time for reflection and giving back.

On Friday, The People’s of A.M.E. Zion church in Syracuse lent a helping hand to members of the community with a free food giveaway.

They’ve been feeding those who need it on a regular basis throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pastor Daren C. Jamie said there’s a deeper meaning on Juneteenth.

Today is definitely special. When you think of Juneteenth and the history of it, they found out that they were free 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The phrase that I’ve been using is ‘late but necessary,’ and so in this time, it’s very special that we can remember the rewriting of wrong that America has done, and we find a way to do some positive things. So, out of a negative has come this positive and so this celebration of Juneteenth across the nation is an opportunity for us to celebrate the positive things that have occurred, and we’re looking to see occur. Pastor Daren C. Jamie, People’s A.M.E. Zion Church, Syracuse

For members who wish to receive food, all you have to do is show up.

Members of the community will be given a box of food with fresh produce, fruit, vegetables, meats and bread.

Volunteers assist those who need it and pack cars with boxes.

Representatives from the City of Syracuse had a census table outside of the church to remind the community that everyone counts and to encourage those to sign up for the census.

CENSUS 2020: Members of the community can also stop at this table to sign up for the census. A great reminder for the City of Syracuse to take 5 minutes to fill this out ‼️ #Census2020 #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 @Syracuse1848 @BenWalsh44 pic.twitter.com/ct75kJGQ2b — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 19, 2020

This goes hand in hand with Pastor Jamie’s message that everybody there is somebody.

Other partners and organizations involved in the food giveaway are Mercy Works, Abundant Life Church and the Allyn Foundation.

