Celebrating the 4th? The holiday could easily have been the 2nd, or June 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Americans will celebrate the nation’s independence this weekend.

COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings have limited public fireworks displays and other traditional events, but with a three day summer weekend, people will find a way to celebrate.

“In Congress, July 4, 1776” reads the title on the Declaration of Independence. It’s the day we celebrate the decision by the Founding Fathers to break all ties with Great Britain.

But one of the contributors to that document believes we should celebrate July 2, 1776.

