(WSYR-TV) — Having a good beer like Congress while watching a baseball game is a comparable American tradition to eating apple pie on Thanksgiving. This Aug. 15 will mark the fifth anniversary of the Onondaga Historical Association and Willow Rock Brewing Company’s relaunch of the beloved Syracuse-made beer Congress.

To celebrate, our good friend Bob Searing, curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association, and Rockney Roberts of Willow Rock Brewing Company joined the show to discuss the event.

Congress was produced by the Haberle-Congress brewing company from 1890s until the brewery closed in 1962. Located on the corner of Butternut and McBride Streets in the former German section of the North Side, Haberle-Congress was the last of the local breweries with roots in the 1850s. Its closure in 1962 marked the end of an era.

The process of resurrecting the beloved brand took about a year, and they went through five different recipes to brew up the perfect blend. The Onondaga Historical Association chose to partner with Rockney Roberts and Kevin Williams, the men behind Willow Rock, because Bob was a big fan of their beer and the partnership was mutually beneficial to both parties, and it continues to be.

OHA receives a portion of the profits, so by drinking Congress, you’re supporting a local business and the work that the association does to preserve and disseminate the incredible histories in our community.

Over the last five years, Congress has remained one of Willow Rock’s most popular beers. It can be found all over the state, including at Wegmans and the Historic NBT Bank Stadium.

At NBT Bank Stadium Aug. 16, you can take a sip, watch a game, and reminisce on Syracuse’s revived brew! Four dollars from every tickets goes to support the Onondaga Historical Association.

For more information, check out cnyhistory.org or head to the Onondaga Historical Association Facebook page.