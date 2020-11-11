Celebrating Veterans who were scheduled for Honor Flight Mission 15

(WSYR-TV) — Like so many other events, the pandemic has forced Honor Flight Syracuse to delay missions for the remainder of the year. They are planning to take veterans on a tour of the Capitol when it is safe to do so.

“I’m 96 years old… I don’t know when I’ll see it again,” said Angelo Barnello.

He is talking about the coveted Honor Flight. Angelo is one of 80 veterans waiting to get on Mission 15.

So a mission, to show him some love, came to him.

Lining up their cars, Honor Flight Syracuse volunteers cheered on Veterans like Angelo, all across Central New York.

“W have the utmost respect and we honor them,” said Lisa Kennedy, events leader at Honor Flight Syracuse. “And the world honors them… We have a lot of people who want to be apart of this and are going to be.”

More than 100 volunteers came out to deliver these signs for veteran who were scheduled for Mission 15.

“I thought that was very nice of all of you to come for me… and for all the veterans,” said Angelo.

In a family deep rooted with Veterans, Angelo’s son, Angelo Barnello Jr., is ready for him to take the trip, when it is safe.

“He was looking forward to it so he got a little disappointed that it got cancelled,” said Angelo Jr.

Organizers are planning an Honor Flight trip for Mission 15 in April of 2021.