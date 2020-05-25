Celebrity chef quarantines, gets engaged in Cazenovia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Chef Anne Burrell prepares a dish onstage for a culinary demonstration during the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s her cooking demonstrations at the Turning Stone Casino or New York State Fair, celebrity chef Anne Burrell returns to Central New York a lot.

But leaving New York City for quarantine there means she’s spent the most time in her home of Cazenovia since high school.

She remembers it being around St. Patrick’s Day when Burrell and then-just-boyfriend Stuart decided to leave New York City for Burrell’s mother’s apartment units on Albany Street.

He was then-just-boyfriend because he brought along a ring and planned a date night for the two of them in Burrell’s mother’s apartment. It was there he proposed (and Burrell said yes).

Ever since, the couple, Stuart’s son and Burrell’s extended family have been quarantined together. She’s been chronicling their adventures on her Instagram page.

Yes, she’s done most of the cooking. She’s shared photos of ribs, meatballs, chicken, and pizza.

Burrell has also made it a point to frequent local restaurants for takeout, like the Brewster Inn and McCarthy’s Irish Pub, based on the troubling stories she’s hearing from the restaurant industry.



In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Burrell says, “I’m scared to death that when things start to come back to normal, we’re going to see some restaurants, some of our favorites not coming back.”



She encourages people to try to give business to their favorite eatery once a week.