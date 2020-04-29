Census 2020: COVID-19 will delay door to door visits of census takers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Census Bureau reports it will not send out thousands of census takers into the field until mid-August because of lockdowns and other measures imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19

The agency planned to begin in mid-May the process where census workers knock on doors of homes where no one responded online, by phone, or mail to the Census Bureau’s request for information.

Jeff Behler, Regional Director for the Census Bureau says it asked Congress for permission to extend by 120 days its December 31 deadline of providing a complete count to the government.

That request is still pending.

COVID-19 also halted the bureau’s efforts in March to hand deliver census invitations to rural addresses, where residents rely on P.O. Boxes to receive mail.

It encourages anyone who did not get an invitation to participate in the census to go to its website census.gov and fill out the questionnaire.

When it asks for an ID number, click the link below if you do not have the census ID number.

The census is required by the Constitution to take place every ten years.

It determines how members of Congress are allocated to each state, and determines how federal money is distributed for social, health, education, infrastructure and other federal programs.

So far, 53 % of addresses across the country responded to the Census.

New York’s response rate is at 47.6 %

Onondaga County had a response rate at 57.1 %, but the City of Syracuse was lower, just 42.6 % and in many of its poorer neighborhoods the response was even lower.

You can see how your county, town, or city responded by going to the Census Bureau’s interactive map.

