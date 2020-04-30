Census 2020: Protecting your privacy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 57% of households in Onondaga County have responded to the census, which is higher than the national average of 53%.

But in the City of Syracuse, the response rate is just 42.6%.

Census and city officials urge residents to respond to census notices or go directly to its website to participate.

Census date determines representation in Congress and in Albany and determines the allocation of federal funds for social service, health, education, and infrastructure spending.

Regional Census Bureau Director Jeff Behler says the information Americans provide to the Census Burea is protected by federal law.

While the information is used to compile important statistics about the population, individual information about participants in the census are never shared with any other federal, state, or local agency, including law enforcement.

The Census Bureau also says scammers may use the publicity surrounding the every ten year population count to take advantage of you.

The Census Bureau says it will never ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card information, or ask for money. If someone claiming to represent the Census Bureau does, it is a scam.

The Census Bureau hopes that it is safe by mid-August to send workers door to door to gather information from residents who have not responded online, on the phone, or by mail to requests for information.

