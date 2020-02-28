Census 2020 starts arriving in mid-March: Here’s why it’s important to be counted

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Billions of dollars are at stake as well as representation in Congress based on data collected in the 2020 Census that will start arriving at homes soon.

Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will be delivered between March 12 and March 20. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone or by mail.

Most of us will get a letter with a unique census code directing us to fill out the short census survey online using that very code. The survey shouldn’t take you very long to fill out.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics.

The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential.

Susan Boyle is the chairperson for the Onondaga County Complete Count Committee.

She tells NewsChannel 9, “There are certain things they’ll never ask you. They’ll never ask you for your social security number, they’ll never ask you for pin numbers or banking information. It’s a very short simple questionnaire that will ask you who you are and who you live with and some very basic information about people who live in your house with you.”

The results determine things like how many seats in Congress each state gets.

“We lost two representatives in the last census count in New York and we’re afraid we could lose two more so we’d really rather not see that happen,so it’s really important everybody be counted for that reason,” Boyle explains.

She says getting counted applies to everyone, no matter your age, including infants.

“This is their money. This is money that we are putting into our government and this is money we should be getting back out of our government for services in our community like roads, school funding, all kinds of senior citizen funding, Section 8, SNAP, all of these programs that are supposed to come back to us, because we’ve already put the money in, responding to the census is really our way to let the government know that we’re here and to get those funds back into our community,” Boyle tells NewsChannel 9.

It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2: The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.

You may notice census takers in your neighborhood this year. In May, they will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the census to help ensure everyone is counted.

The 2020 Census isn’t the only activity the Census Bureau has this year. So you may see Census Bureau employees out collecting responses for other surveys, such as the American Community Survey.

Click here for more information on the 2020 Census, including a timeline of important dates.

