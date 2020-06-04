Census data critical for local communities; what you can expect if you haven’t filled out your form

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the protests and the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. Census Bureau is still looking for everyone to fill out their 2020 Census forms to make sure each community is fully counted.

In Central New York, Onondaga County has a 64% response rate, but the City of Syracuse has a response rate of only 48%.

Jeff Behler, New York Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau, says “If you look at county rates, they’re excellent, and then when you dig into those counties, you look at some of the urban areas are much lower.”

He says many urban communities rely on churchs and local libraries to help people fill out their census, whether it’s technology or a trusted voice about why it’s important.

These places in New York State have been closed down due to health and safety precautions related to COVID-19.

Behler tells NewsChannel 9, “Maybe we can start getting out to some of these churches, maybe we can start having some of these events taking place even while they’re practicing social distancing, you have masks, still have the ability to have that local person, that local trusted voice talk about Census and how important it is to the community and what’s at stake for the next 10 years.”

Census data determines how many billions of federal dollars come to states, counties and cities including right here in New York. It also determines exactly how many representatives each state gets in Congress.

For those that haven’t filled out their Census yet Behler says the information they’re looking for is basic, and never asks for things like social security number, banking account or credit card information.

He also points out the information that is collected is highly protected, “We can’t share it with anyone, not with any local, state or federal law enforcement agency. That means Homeland Security or ICE can never access our data at any time for any reason.”

The Census Bureau doesn’t mail forms to P.O. Boxes because they’re not associated with a physical address, so they are restarting their in-person Update Leave program. It was suspended back in March because of COVID-19.

Behler explains, “Basically someone from the U.S. Census Bureau will have a laptop computer, they’ll be going to the front porch of that home. They’ll collect the GPS coordinates just so when we release the data we make sure we release it in the correct county or Census tract and then they’re just going to leave a package either on the door or on the porch.”

College students who live off-campus, the Census Bureau wants to hear from you. These college students should fill out a Census and be counted for that off-campus apartment where they live during the school year, not where they live with their family.

Behler says, “Even if your parents already included you on the form they submitted that’s okay, we’ll remove you from that form at the end of the Census and count you where you rightly belong which is your off-campus apartment.”

Starting August 11 the Census Bureau will start going door to door to collect information from people who have not filled out their forms.

They are hiring for these jobs, which come with flexible hours and pay $20/hour. Click here to learn more about Census jobs.

Click here for general information on the Census and to fill out a form using your street address if you don’t have a unique code sent in the forms delivered to each household.

