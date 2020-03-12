Census forms headed to your mailbox

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

(WSYR-TV) — Keep an eye on your mailbox for a mailer from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Every ten years the U.S. Constitution requires the government to count the number of people in the country.

What will arrive at your home between now and March 20 is a mailer asking one member of the household to answer a series of questions about who lives at the residence.

You can respond to the Census questionnaire online, by phone or by mail.

Syracuse and Onondaga County officials are stressing how important it is for everyone to fill out the census forms.

The census determines how many representatives New York will have in Congress. It also determines how your tax money is allocated for infrastructure and human service programs.

The agency is also warning of scams.

The Census Bureau will never ask you for your Social Security number, bank account information or ask that you send money. If someone is claiming to be from the Census Bureau and asks for any of this information, it is most likely a scam.

