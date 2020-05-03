Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Census response rate down in the City of Syracuse compared to 2010

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, don’t forget about the 2020 census. It’s a quick way to do your part and help your neighbors.

As of Saturday, the self-response rate for the City of Syracuse was at 44.1%. 

For some reference, that’s much lower than the rate for 2010, which was 61.7%.

Filling out the census affects the amount of funding the city will get for future projects and essential services.

