Census response rate down in the City of Syracuse compared to 2010

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, don’t forget about the 2020 census. It’s a quick way to do your part and help your neighbors.
As of Saturday, the self-response rate for the City of Syracuse was at 44.1%.
For some reference, that’s much lower than the rate for 2010, which was 61.7%.
Filling out the census affects the amount of funding the city will get for future projects and essential services.
