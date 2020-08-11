Census takers begin visiting homes of non-responders

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You may be getting a knock on your door soon from a Census taker, but only if you haven’t filled out the Census yourself already.

Census takers will start visiting non-responding households in Upstate New York Tuesday.

The 2020 Census is looking to fill the gap, as the current self-response rate in New York sits at just over 59%. That rate is a little lower in the City of Syracuse.

All Census takers will be wearing a mask and will follow CDC guidelines.

Census takers may return to uncounted households multiple times if needed, as all Census results will be collected by September 30. If no one is home when the Census taker visits, the Census taker will leave a notice of their visit.

Tou can still respond on your own by mailing in your completed paper questionnaire, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone.