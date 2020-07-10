CenterState CEO hosts PPE toolkit giveaway for small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic includes enhanced safety and protection measures for businesses.

CenterState CEO is hoping to help small businesses with the essentials they need by hosting a personal protective equipment, or PPE, toolkit giveaway.

The toolkits include hand sanitizer, masks, and best practice and guideline posters.

“Businesses across our community have begun to reopen and develop the necessary protocols and procedures to ensure their staff can return to work safely. Making sure they have access to personal protective equipment, especially masks and hand sanitizer, is critical to their success,” said Robert Simpson, president of CenterState CEO.

The giveaway has been made possible through a grant provided by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. As a local health care organization, it’s vital that we support them as they reopen and get back on their feet,” said Excellus BlueCross BlueShield President/CEO Elect Jim Reed. “Keeping our community healthy is our mission. We’re pleased to support CenterState CEO and our small businesses.”

Small businesses can pick up a kit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today at one of the following locations:

Oswego County: Parking lot across from the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego.

Onondaga County: • Driver’s Village, 5885 Circle Dr. E., Cicero (parking lot at the corner of South Bay Road and East Circle Drive, across from Byrne Dairy)

• Destiny USA – parking lot on the Solar St. side (canal side, the middle lot near the bus drop off area)

• South Side Innovation Center/Dunk & Bright, 2648 S. Salina St., Syracuse (lower parking lot of Dunk & Bright).

Small businesses in Cayuga county can pick up a kit between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 74 State Street in Auburn.

Limited quantities are available at each location. Businesses can receive one box of PPE and are asked to present a business card or provide business name, contact name, and email.