CenterState CEO releases its economic forecast for 2021, expects recovery to begin late this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CenterState CEO released its insights into the region’s economic climate Thursday. Regional business leaders and economic experts predict a strong chance of economic recovery mid to-late 2021.

“As with the nation overall, COVID-19 restrictions have put enormous strain on the CenterState economy,” said Gary Keith, M&T Bank Regional Economist and the event’s keynote speaker. “The 2021 outlook will be driven by continued diligence in combating the virus and successful roll-out of community-wide vaccination programs. A return of normal daily mobility patterns, likely by mid-year, will reenergize economic activity and allow the region’s solid upward momentum in output and income to resume.”

“Like communities across the country, Central New York has faced a tumultuous year driven by the health and economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CenterState CEO’s President Rob Simpson. “Our forecasters have made it clear that the stressors of the pandemic have created lingering challenges and hardships, and shaken confidence. For others, it has opened opportunities to innovate and expand products, services and operations. Amidst so much uncertainty, one thing is clear – our region’s pre-pandemic trajectory was put in motion by data-driven economic development strategies to guide its growth. Committing to that same strategic approach will be critical to advancing our continued recovery.”

The 2021 Economic Forecast for Central New York, a report including the perspectives and projections of CenterState CEO members and business leaders from across industry sectors, revealed the following predictions for 2021.

45% described their business in 2020 as being strong or very strong, down 29% from 2019.

42% described their outlook for the strength of their business in 2021 as strong or very strong, down 34% from 2020 projections.

44% anticipate increased sales or revenue in 2021; down 26% from 2020 projections.

42% expect to expand product and services in 2021, down 18% from 2020 projections.

39% expect an increase in jobs and hiring in 2021, down 26% from 2020 projections.

34% expect to increase capital investments, down 15% from 2020 projections.

Forecasters surveyed for the above insights also shared that factors like business development, customer demand, and regulatory requirements were those most impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, and that they anticipate little to no change in these impacts for 2021.

Outside of COVID-19, businesses indicated other environmental factors they anticipate will impact their business, both positively and negatively, in the coming year including technology and government policies.

Forecasters also said they see an opportunity to capture more of the young workforce and bring them to Central New York.

